Chief Executive Officer of Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organisations, William Daroff, has called for Malawi to heavily invest in irrigation farming.

The remarks were made when President Lazarus Chakwera met a delegation from Israel Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organisations in New York, United States of America.

Daroff said irrigation family has the potential to boost the country’s food security.

“There is need to seriously consider investing heavily in irrigation farming as it has potential to boost the country’s food security that will translate into meaningful development,” said Daroff.

He called for collaborative effort in building resilient food systems and invest in agriculture sector.

In his remarks, President Lazarus Chakwera said his government is committed to strengthening its relationship with Israel for inclusive and sustainable development.

Chakwera also highlighted that the country is making efforts to recover from Cyclone Freddy.

“Some of the practical solutions will require interventions and relations which Malawi has built over time with Israel and multilateral institutions to facilitate the quick recovery and reconstruction,” said Chakwera.