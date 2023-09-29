The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Referees Committee has suspended referee Godfrey Nkhakananga for allowing play to continue after already blowing whistle to stop play during Airtel Top 8 quarterfinal match between Silver Strikers and Mighty Mukuru Wanderers on 23rd September 2023.

The committee made the decision when it met at the Mpira Village on Wednesday 27th September 2023, to deliberate on refereeing matters in elite football matches.

On 23 September, Silver scored their second goal wile the score was at 1-1 in the dying minutes of the match. However, Wanderers players protested saying the referee had already stopped play before Silver player Stain Davie scored.

Nkhakananga controversially allowed he goal to stand and Wanderers players abandoned the game while spectators angered by the goal damaged seats at the Bingu National Stadium.

According to Football Association of Malawi (FAM), the commite having reviewed relevant match footage, match officials reports and FAM Competitions Committee report, has decided to suspend the referee

“[The commitee suspends] Referee Godfrey Nkhakananga for four months for failure to control the match by allowing play to continue after blowing whistle to stop play; continuing play without proper restart; allowing a goal from a dead ball and giving advantage by blowing a whistle,” FAM has said in a state today.

The committee has also suspended referee Deus Nyirongo for three months for failure to control the game as per the requirements of the Laws of the game in a Super League Match between Karonga United and Chitipa United played on 22nd April 2023

Referee Assessor Zuza Nyondo has also been suspended for four months for poor report writing as he failed to assess and submit a true performance of the referee in a Super League Match between Karonga United and Chitipa United played on 22nd April 2023

The committee has further suspended referee Peter Jossam for three months for failure to control the game and apply laws of the game correctly in a Super League match between Silver Strikers and Blue Eagles on 6th August 2023.

According to FAM, referee Dave Chombo has also been suspended for six months for poor knowledge and application of the Laws of the game and failure to cooperate with match organisers when summoned to a hearing as a witness in a Super League match between Silver Strikers and Chitipa United played on 1st August 2023.