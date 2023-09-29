South African Musician Makhadzi had been named as the surprise act at the Sand Music Festival.

The organisers of the festival have announced Makhadzi as a surprise act today and she will perform at the festival tomorrow.

Makhadzi is one of the best artists in Africa and she has songs like Ghanama, Korongonya, Mjolo, Magear, Red card and Murahu.

Speaking to Malawi24, one of the organisers Wendy Harawa said they want the festival to be one of the best.

“Like we told you, Sand Music Festival is full of surprises. as Promised yesterday, Today, this moment, right now we unveil to you The African Queen, yessss! Makhadzi will be performing live at the SANDFest2023 tomorrow Saturday,” said Harawa

Other international artists who are set to perform a the festival include, Kenyatta Hill, Murumba Pitch, Boohle and Organised Family.