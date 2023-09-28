…lose the match 2-0…

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers have been ordered by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to pay MK22, 083, 400 (Twenty-Two million and Eighty-Three Thousand Six Hundred Kwacha) for repairing of damages at Bingu National Stadium.

This follows violent acts during Wanderers’ game against Silver Strikers on 23 September.

With a minute to go, Silver Strikers scored in what was described by Wanderers as a ‘controversial’ goal after it was discovered that prior to the goal, referee Godfrey Nkhakananga had blown his whistle to stop the play only for him to change his mind and allow the goal to stand.

This did not go well with the visitors who protested the decision by abandoning the match when it was at 2-1.

The reaction from Wanderers players triggered massive protests from their fans who threw missiles into the pitch and uprooted Stadium seats.

On Thursday, FAM Competitions Committee released its determinations on the matter in which the Nomads have been found guilty and heavily fined, including losing the match 2-0 for causing an abandonment of the match.

“The Committee has also ordered Mighty Mukuru Wanderers Football Club to pay for the costs associated with how repair and restoration of any damaged facilities at Bingu National Stadium which stands at MK22, 083, 400 (Twenty-Two million and Eighty-Three Thousand Six Hundred Kwacha) as per the preliminary assessment by BNS Authorities,” reads part of the statement.

In total, the Lali Lubani boys will have to part ways with more than MK24 million after they were also sanctioned a fine of MK2 million and MK 500 000 for being found guilty of bringing the game of football, FAM and the name of the sponsor into disrepute and the failure to take the necessary precautions to prevent their supporters from displaying unsporting behaviours by throwing objects into the field of play and damaging stadium seats.

“Impose upon Mighty Mukuru Wanderers FC a financial sanction of Two Million Kwacha (MK2, 000, 000) for being found guilty of bringing the game of football, FAM and the name of the sponsor into disrepute,” says the statement.

The Nomads have also been told that they lost the match 2-0 following their players’ refusal to continue with the play.

“Award the match to Silver Strikers FC who win by a margin of two goals to Zero (2-0) after finding Mighty Mukuru Wanderers FC guilty of causing the abandonment of the match following their players’ refusal to continue with play in protest of the referee’s decision contrary to article 10.3 of the 2023 Airtel Top 8 Rules and Regulations.”

The Committee has also found Wanderers’ protest inadmissible because according to Article 13.5 of the Airtel Top Cup 8 Rules and Regulations, the decision taken by the Match Referee during any match relating to interpretation of the Laws of the Game is not subject to protest.

Furthermore, FAM has referred the matter on the decision by Nkhakananga to the FAM Referees’ Committee for a review, saying the Competitions Committee is of the view that the referee erred in the interpretation of the Laws of the Game by giving an advantage to Silver Strikers after he had blown the whistle for an infringement.

Had it been Wanderers continued to play the match, they would have gone into the second leg with a 2-1 deficit.

The winner for this year’s edition will walk away with MK17 million.