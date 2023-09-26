A court in Ntchisi has sentenced a 37-year-old woman to six years in prison for raping a 17-year-old boy.

The woman has been identified as Thokozani Mtengura.

The court heard that the woman committee the crime on 21 September this year.

The woman, after being found guilty, asked for leniency saying she was Ina relationship with the child.

Magistrate Dorothy Kalua, while acknowledging that the woman committed a serious sexual offence, sentenced the woman to six years in prison.

Sex with a person under the age of 18 is a crime under the penal code and the maximum sentence for the offence is life in prison.