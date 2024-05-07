The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has appointed Dr. George Thapatula Chaponda as the new leader of the opposition in Parliament.

Party spokesperson, Shadric Namalomba has confirmed the development through a statement that we have in our possession.

“The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is pleased to announce the immediate appointment of Hon George Thapatula as, MP as the new Leader of Opposition in Parliament and Hon Lonnie Chijere Chirwa, MP as Commissioner in Parliament,” an excerpt of the statement reads.

The party has also appreciated Mary Navicha for serving as leader of the DPP in Parliament.

The development comes barely a day after the High Court in Lilongwe officially vacated an injunction that restrained the DPP from removing former leader of opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa from the position.

Nankhumwa formed his new party called the People’s Development Party (PDP) following his firing from the DPP.