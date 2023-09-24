Police in Zomba district have arrested a 28 year-old man, Graciam Chikapa, for alleged killing his own father Jones Chikapa 74.

Deputy Public Relations Officer for Zomba Police Station Sergeant Aaron Chilala has confirmed to Malawi24 the arrest of Graciam Chikapa.

Sergeant Chilala has told Malawi24 that Jones Chikapa on the midnight of September 4, 2023 was discovered unconscious by Community Policing members on the road at Sondole Trading centre in the district.

The matter was reported to the Police who referred them to Domasi rural hospitals and later referred to Zomba Central Hospital for further treatment where he died on September 14, 2023 whilst receiving treatment.

He said that postmortem conducted at the facility revealed that Jones died due to head injuries as a result of being assaulted.

Police then launched investigations into the matter which led to the arrest of Graciam who after being interviewed admitted to have assaulted his own father.

Meanwhile, the suspect is under police custody awaiting to appear before court soon to answer the charge of murder.

Graciam hails from Kole village Traditional Authority Kumtumanje in Zomba district.