Leaders of Independent Civil Society grouping has challenged the Anti Corruption Bureau to prioritize investigation of corruption cases that occurred during the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regime.

The remarks were made at a press briefing in Blantyre on Friday where the grouping’s leadership which included political activist Unandi Banda and political analysts Caleb Ng’ombo and Caesar Kondowe, tackled issues of corruption in the country.

Ng’ombo started by saying that it is sad that some organisations are busy painting a bad picture as if Tonse Government carried out all businesses with British based business man Zunneth Sattar.

He said the Tonse Alliance has only done one business with Sattar Company involving the Malawi Police Service and added that Sattar was pursuing payments for businesses he had done with the DPP administration.

“We appeal to the office of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) to investigate corruption which took place during the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) era. We heard issues of supplying Samusa at K45, 000 and many more issues. How far are these issues?” Asked Ng’ombo.

Concurrently, Kondowe said though there is a blame game that probably ACB is not doing well o

In the fight against corruption as the Sattar case has exposed that corruption started way back.

He said their grouping would be happy to see ACB doing more on corruption cases starting from way back during the DPP regime which he said will help to easily handle and complete latest corruption cases.

“So our emphasis is that we need to let ACB work on the cases that it is investigating and that Sattar case is showing that a lot of business deal ware done with the previous DPP government when it’s going into the current regime.

“But the issue at hand is that the deals were done more by the previous regimes that’s why we are saying the ACB should continue to deal with this case and all the perpetrators should be brought into the book so that there has to be commitment and seriousness that the nation is doing to deal with corruption,” Kondowe said.

While denying allegations that the grouping has been sent by the Tonse administration, Kondowe said it is very surprising that up to date some corruption cases that were reported way back, are taking time to complete.