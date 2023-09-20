The Malawi Women’s Football team has clinched two international friendly matches against Seychelles.

The scorchers will host the Indian Ocean islanders on Monday, September 25 and Thursday, September 28 at the Mpira Stadium in Blantyre as part of the 2023 COSAFA Women’s Championship preparations.

Seychelles are expected to arrive in the country on Saturday September 23.

FAM Competitions and Communications Director Gomezgani Zakazaka confirmed the development saying: “ Over the past few weeks, we have been discussing with Seychelles on the possibility of hosting them in Blantyre and we would like to confirm that the deal has materisied. We are now working on the final logistics on the match operations for the two match days,” said Zakazaka.

Fazili said the two matches will help his panel have a thorough assessment of the team before the Cosafa tournament unlike in the previous outings.

“This is the first time in many years that we are playing friendly matches before a major tournament or competitive match. It is the first time we are playing a friendly match on a FIFA Women’s International Window. It is important for us as we will assess the players better before taking them into a competitive environment.

“In the past we did not have a chance to try the players and threw them straight into deep waters and it was difficult to work on their weakness in the middle of the tournament,” he said.

This will be the first home friendly match for the Scorchers since they hosted Zambia at Nankhaka Stadium in Lilongwe on 30th December 2016.

Meanwhile, Fazili has this morning concluded his pre-camp selection process and has named 18 players to join the main camp, which starts tomorrow.

The former Flames assistant coach had called 28 players to undergo trials, which started yesterday morning and said the exercises were a success.

“After three training sessions, we are satisfied with what we saw and have picked the 18 we believe have what it takes to fight for place in the Cosafa final squad. Most of these players will be tested in the Seychelles matches to see if they can compete at top level,” he said.

Those who have made it from the pre camp selection camp are as follows:

Defenders: Mary Major (MDF Lioness),Lynes Mbera, Shabel Bengo, Rose Alufandika (Ntopwa FC), Chikondi Dube (Silver Strikers Ladies), Maggie Chavula, Faith Chinzimu, (Ascent Academy), Sharon Dzimau (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Women)

Midfielders: Funny Magombo (Ntopwa FC); Leticia Chinyamula (Ascent Academy); Lyna James, Tendai Sani(FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Women); Bernadetta Nyenga, Alinafe Mpira (Civil Service Women); Carolyn Mathyola, Gladys Banda (Silver Strikers Ladies); Sarah Mlimbika (Ndirande Soccer Giants)

Strikers: Chikondi Gondwe (Silver Strikers Ladies)

The names of regular players are as follows:

Goalkeeper: Mercy Sikelo (Ntopwa FC)

Defenders: Ruth Nyirongo (Silver Strikers); Bernadettar Mkandawire (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Women); Patricia Nyirenda (MDF Lioness); Jessie Yosefe (Civil service Women); Chimwemwe Madise (Lusaka Dynamos).

Midfielders: Ireen Khumalo, Madyina Nguluwe (Silver Strikers Ladies); Rose Kabzere (Ascent Soccer); Asimenye Simwaka (MDF Lioness)

Strikers: Vanessa Chikupira, Mary Chavinda (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Women); Tabitha Chawinga, Temwa Chawinga (Wuhan Jianghan University); Sabina Thom (TP Mazembe)

