United Democratic Front (UDF) Vice President for the eastern region Hasheem Banda has resigned from his position and the party respectively.

This is according to Banda’s resignation letter seen by this publication dated 18th September, 2023 and addressed to the party Secretary General, party President, Lilian Patel-MPand other party leadership.

However, Banda in the letter has not indicated the reason behind his decision to resign from the vice president position and from the yellow camp and has not also indicated his next move.

“I hereby write to tender my resignation from the position of Vice President of Eastern Region and indeed withdraw my membership from the party with immediate effect.

“It has been a wonderful experience working under your charge and supervision, and I must admit, it has not been a simple decision to take considering how I loved this institution and the space and platform the same provided to me as a person.

“I’m stepping down a very happy person considering the experience gained and the number of friends added to my personal profile. But as is always expected, every fare-tale has an ending, and I’m happy that I end mine now,” reads part of Banda’s resignation.

Meanwhile, Banda has wished UDF president and the entire party, all the best for the future as the party continue fighting in the upcoming by-elections and the forthcoming General Elections in 2025.