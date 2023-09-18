Zomba District Health Office (DHO) is set to reach out 472,000 children under 15 years with polio vaccine.

Zomba DHO Public Relations Officer, Arnold Mndalira, disclosed this during a press briefing on how many children under fifteen Zomba health office intends to reach out.

He added that the Zomba DHO has already recruited 873 workers to carry out the vaccination exercise which will also involve door to door visitation to reach as many children as possible.

The health workers will also visit schools and will reach out to through mobile health outreaches to ensure the exercise leave no child unvaccinated, according to Mndalira.

He said the Zomba DHO will also ensure all children across Lake Chilwa in areas such as Ngotangota, Chinguma and Nsombi are reached with the cholera vaccine considering that some children migrated with their parents to areas across the lake due to the effects of Tropical Cyclone Freddy.

“The polio vaccination will cover all areas in Zomba including hard to reach areas to vaccinate all children against polio because Ministry of Health intends to have free polio Malawi,” added Mndalira.