Mzuzu University (Mzuni) management has closed the university and has ordered all students to leave Mzuni campus this morning.

University Registrar Yonamu Ngwira announced the closure of the university in a statement on Friday night.

“Following the student unrest which emanated from the General Assembly for

the Face-to-Face Students Association (FAFASA) held on Campus in the

afternoon and with a view to preserving public order and protecting

university property, the Mzuzu University Council has directed the immediate

closure of the University,” said Ngwira in a statement.

He ordered all on-campus students to leave the campus by 5.00am

on Saturday, 16th September 2023.

He further said that no student shall be allowed entry into the

Campus during the closure period.

“Students will be communicated on the date of re-opening and the conditions

for their return to the University,” said Ngwira.

Fire started in the middle of M1 road during Mzuni protests

This morning, students were seen leaving the campus.

Yesterday, students held a general assembly to discuss the fees hike as the students are protesting management’s decision to implement the hike in the middle of an academic year.

After leaving the meeting room, the students went on the M1 road where they blocked the road with rocks and fire. They also attacked motorists and even detained a minibus.

Police fired teargas to disperse the students but the protests continued forcing Mzuni management to close the university