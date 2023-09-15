Zomba senior Resident Magistrate Court yesterday sentenced 22-year-old Mphatso Khalika, a security guard for Southern Region Water Board (SRWB), to 3 years imprisonment for breaking into SRWB offices and stealing various items.

Assistant Public Relations Officer for Zomba Police Station Sonia Chipao has told Malawi24 that the court heard through the state prosecutor Peter Njilayagoma that the convict in June 2023, broke into his former guarding post at Southern Region Water Board Offices and went away with one Computer monitors, one CPU stand, one electric kettle, one water flask, one hand held cups, one laptop charger, one jacket, one cellphone holder, one internet distribution unit and three curtains. All items are valued to K1,870,000.00.

Appearing before the court, Khalika pleaded guilty to the charges levelled against him.

Khalika further said that n his mitigation, the convict asked for court’s leniency saying that he is a bread winner to his family.

However, Njirayagoma prayed for stiffer penalty as a deterrent to other would be offenders.

Passing the sentence, Senior Resident Magistrate Mercy Bonongwe concurred with the state’s submission and sentenced Khalika to 3 years jail term.

Khalika hails from Kanjiwa village in the area of Traditional Authority Kaduya in Phalombe District.