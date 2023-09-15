Jenda Police are keeping in custody Dunken Banda aged for cutting off his uncle’s arms on September 13, 2023 in Lukhanda Village at Mqocha in Mzimba after the uncle allegedly assaulted Banda’s mother.

It is alleged that on the night of the incident mother to the suspect, Ester Duma, was asleep in her house.

Then woman’s brother Samuel Duma who was drunk, entered into the house and started assaulting her, a development which prompted Ester to shout for help.

In an attempt to rescue his mother, Dunken who was armed with a slasher and wooden stick, started assaulting his uncle in the head and arms.

The victim became unconscious while in a pool of blood after sustaining deep cuts in the head, and a broken left arm.

The victim was taken to Kalikumbi Mission Hospital at Mqocha, before being referred to Embangweni Mission Hospital where he is currently admitted.

The suspect Banda 25-year-old has since been charged with grievous harm and he will appear before court soon.

Both the suspect and the victim come from Isaac Lukhanda Village in the area of Traditional Authority M’mbelwa in Mzimba District.