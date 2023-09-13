First Capital Bank (FCB), the anchor sponsors of the 2023 Presidential Charity Golf Tournament, have supported this year’s charity golf tournament with 100 million Kwacha.

The tournament is slated for October 7, 2023 at Lilongwe Gold club.

FCB Chief Executive Officer Agness Jazza announced the sponsorship today at Kamuzu palace. Among others, the 100 Million Kwacha contribution will be channeled towards supporting the underprivileged university students and victims of the devastating cylone Freddy.

Speaking after receiving the donation, President Lazarus Chakwera said the committment of 100 million Kwacha by the FCB is an encouraging shot in the arm to the cause to become self reliant country.

“I am therefore delighted that the First Capital Bank, a company known for its commitment to corporate social responsibility, has come forward as the main sponsor of this tournament to sustain our momentum in supporting those in need. The bank’s generosity and dedication to making a difference in the lives of our fellow citizens is commendable. It is through partnerships like these that we can truly make a lasting impact on our society,” said Chakwera.

He then assured FCB and all the sponsors that the funds will be used exclusively for the specific purposes for which they have been raised.

On her part, First Capital Bank CEO Agness Jazz said their commitment to this noble cause reflects the core values that define First Capital Bank and their dedication to making a meaningful impact in the communities they serve.

“Your Excellency, as a good corporate citizen, we feel duty bound to complement Government’s efforts in the areas of education, health, and sports, which are our key focus areas for corporate social responsibility.

“Today, as we proudly announce our sponsorship for the Presidential Golf charity initiative, we do so with a sense of duty and purpose. We pledge Mk100 million to support underprivileged students and victims of the tropical cyclone. This donation represents not just a financial contribution but a symbol of our enduring commitment to the well-being of our communities,” said Jazza.

Golf Union Malawi President and Chairperson of the Main organising Committee for the 2023 Presidential Charity Golf Tournament Gift Chidya Gondwe said they are delighted and they feel so humbled that a corporate like FCB that is already into charity has come forward to anchor the tournament with 100 Million Kwacha.

“This support gives us some relief and a lot of hope that other corporate are going to follow suit and come forward to sponsor the tournament for it to be successful. So far We have raised above 200 Million for donation that we have received but we have a lot of pledges we therefore encourage others to support us. This year our target is 400 million as you aware we had huge impact of the devastation of cylone Freddy so the needs have doubled,” said Gondwe.

The Presidential Charity Golf Tournament returns on October 7, 2023 after a successful event last year, when about K281 Million was raised for the good cause.