Moyale Barracks need to pull up socks in their last nine matches or else they might face the chop in the TNM Super League following their disappointing 4-1 defeat to Silver Strikers away at Bingu National Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

The soldiers failed to defend their early goal scored five minutes into the match through veteran forward, Gastin Simkonda as Innocent Shema equalised for the home team from the spot 26 minutes later.

Before halftime, the bankers were seen outplaying the soldiers and it was not a surprise seeing the former taking the lead through Patrick Macheso who tapped in a nice pass from Tatenda M’balaka.

In the second half, Chinsinsi Maonga bagged a brace which demoralised the visitors as they were seen second on the ball throughout most times of the second half.

The result means the Lions of Kaning’ina sit third from the bottom with 23 points from 21 matches while the bankers are on position four with 36 points.

Elsewhere, Lawrence Chaziya’s second half strike ensured that Mighty Mukuru Wanderers should secure a point over Kamuzu Barracks in a one all match played at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

The Lilongwe-based Soldiers who scored through Olson Kanjira in the 16th minute of the match were seen controlling much of the play as they were denied several scoring opportunities by Nomads’ defence and goalie.

Presently, Wanderers are third on the standings with 37 points and have 10 matches left on their schedule while Kamuzu Barracks are on position six with 29 points.

In another match, a solitary goal from Samuel Adebiyi Adeyemi was enough for Ekwendeni Hammers to collect maximum points over Extreme fc in 1-0 match played at Rumphi Stadium.

Following the result, Hammers are on position eight with 28 points while Extreme face the jaws of the relegation as they are first from the bottom with 14 points.