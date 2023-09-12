Chinkhwili Model police unit has been constructed with support from the World Bank funded -Governance to Enable Service Delivery (Gesd) project amounting to over MK72 million.

Member of Parliament for Dowa North Constituency Enos Kanyerere Chitatanga said he is happy that areas surrounding Chinkhwil will be better served with the police Unit claiming that previously, the communities had to travel long distances to Mponela, Madisi and Bowa to report crime rate for the area.

He said Chinkhwil trading centre has a Community Day Secondary School (CDSS), ADMARC, Health Centre and business shops and all these require maximum security and the police unit will serve all thereby increasing development of the area.

“Crime rate which was high in the area due to the absence of the police unit will be a thing of the past and we are happy for this,” said Chitatatanga.

The MP called for dialogue and contact to take place whenever there are misunderstandings between police officers and members of the surrounding community saying issues of vandalism and damaging police units retard development of an area.

Speaking earlier, Traditional Authority Chakhaza advised his subjects to provide care and ownership of the modern police unit saying the building is for them while police officers come and go hence a great need for all to take care of their own development.

Chief Chakhaza expressed hope that communities will provide care of their own Police Unit for it to serve all and reduce crime rate in the area observing that where there is maximum security, development comes fast to the area.

In his remarks, Dowa District Council’s Chairperson Councilor Mayamiko Kambewa, said he is delighted that construction of the model police unit at Chinkhwili has been completed in time expressing hope that the remaining works will follow the same time limit.

Kambewa said it was the wish of the council to bring something new to the communities at Chinkhwili for people to appreciate saying the police unit has added beauty to the area.