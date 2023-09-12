Malawian rapper Duncan Zgambo popularly known by his stage name ‘Gwamba’, has rewarded a Lilongwe based top fan with a flight to Blantyre for promoting the musician on social media.

The top fan Yusuf Dzama from Lilongwe who goes by the name Yhughoike on X, has so often been posted in praise of the ‘Chichewa Landlord’s’ talent.

Dzama’s breakthrough was on Monday 11th September, 2023 when he twitted: “Happy Monday y’all, don’t forget to put Fumbi on your playlist, you can also stream it here.”

After seeing the positive post and of course the previous ones, the ‘Ndidikira’ hitmaker felt conscious and later dropped a comment that his team is awarding the diehard with a return flight to Blantyre.

“My team is planning to spoil you with a return flight to Blantyre. Anytime you wanna go to Blantyre hit me up. I notice the love, thank you,” announced Gwamba.

In an interview with this publication, while thanking the multi award winning rapper for the gift, Yhughoike said he grew up listening to Gwamba’s music.

“I was super excited and I didn’t expect it. Ineyo I just love to post things about him, I am a fan, I grew up listening to his music, he inspires me a lot. He is one of my favourite artists here in Malawi,” reacted Dzama in an interview.