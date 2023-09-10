Member of Parliament for Zomba Central, Bester Awali, has given out expand bags worth about K6.million to 62 students who were selected to start Form One in various boarding secondary schools after doing well in the 2023 Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSCLE) exams.

Speaking at Matiya Primary School in the city, the MP said this was a token of appreciation for their achievement on top of encouraging them to work harder once they start secondary education.

Awali added that this was also another way of encouraging learners that will sit for the 2024 PSLCE to work harder to receive similar recognition and awards of achievement.

The Zomba Central legislator revealed that he also intends to introduce awards for best teachers as token to appreciate their hard work in producing best PSLCE selection results.

“I want to encourage learners from Zomba City to work hard in class and this why from last year l started awarding best performers in PSLCE to that they should start Form One with motivation and hard work spirit,” Awali added.

Primary Education Advisor for schools in the city, James Kumbani, appealed to boarding secondary schools in the city to increase number of learners at the schools.

He thanked Awali for his gesture saying this was so motivating as the gesture will encourage the learners to work extra harder in school.