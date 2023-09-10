President Lazarus Chakwera has asked farmers in Malawi to collaborate, saying his government will construct dams and establish more mega farms.

Chakwera said this in Kasungu during whistle stop tours on his way from Mzuzu.

The Malawi president said his government is geared up to construct big dams so that farmers harvest food throughout the year.

“Farmers must get organized and start working collaborativelly to make the mega farms initiative a reality for every community,” he said

Before that, Chakwera toured the construction works on the M1 stretch between Kasungu and Jenda and he said the country is developing as construction is taking place in most parts of the country.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for Kasungu central Constituency, Ken Kandodo appreciated the road works happening in his area saying his area will be advanced through good road network.