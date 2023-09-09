Police in Zomba have arrested a 43-year-old man, Rashid Madengu, on allegation that he killed his own wife, Elina Luna, aged 37.

Deputy Public Relations Officer for Zomba Police Station Sergeant Aaron Chilala has confirmed the arrest of Rashid Madengu.

Sergeant Chilala has said that Luna was discovered dead on September 1, 2023 on the floor of a pit latrine toilet at her house where she was staying together with her husband at Chinamwali Village in the district.

Deputy Public Relations Officer for Zomba Police Station further said that the matter was reported to police who in turn rushed to the scene and took the body to Zomba Central Hospital.

He said that postmortem examination conducted at the facility revealed that Luna died due to strangulation.

Soon after the incident, Zomba Police Station detectives launched investigations and managed to arrest Madengu in order to account for the death of his wife.

The suspect, Rashid Madengu, who is from Mtambo Village in Traditional Authority Malemia in Zomba, will appear before court soon to answer a charge of murder.