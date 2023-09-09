Traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Monarch and Nation and founder of Inkatha Freedom Party Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has died age 95.

South African President

Cyril Ramaphosa announced Buthelezi’s death on social media platform X.

He said Prince Buthelezi, who served as the democratic South Africa’s first Minister of Home Affairs, passed away in the early hours of today, Saturday, 9 September 2023, just two weeks after the celebration of his 95th birthday.

Ramaphosa described Buthelezi as an outstanding leader in the political and cultural life of the nation, including during the time of South Africa liberation struggle.

“I am deeply saddened to announce the passing of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the Prince of KwaPhindangene, Traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Monarch and Nation, and the Founder and President Emeritus of the Inkatha Freedom Party.

“My thoughts and prayers and those of government and our nation go out to the Royal Household who have been blessed to share uMntwana waKwaPhindangene’s extended lifetime with him, as well as to the Zulu Nation and the leadership and membership of the Inkatha Freedom Party,” Ramaphosa posted.

He added that nnouncements will be made in due course, based on consultations between government and the family, on the arrangements to mourn and honour the Inkosi of the Buthelezi clan as a formidable leader who has played a significant role in our country’s history for seven decades.

“We shall, in due course, reflect more extensively on his extraordinary life and diverse contributions to the development of our nation,” said Ramaphosa.