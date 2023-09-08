Stakeholders this week banged heads to fine-tune the Competition and Fair Trading (CFT) Bill which is expected to be tabled in Parliament in November this year.

On Tuesday this week, Competition and Fair Trading Commission (CFTC) held a validation workshop for the CFT bill and the CFT Regulations at Crossroads Hotel in Blantyre.

Speaking at the workshop, CFTC Executive Director Lloyds Vincent Nkhoma, said it was important that the bill and regulations get fined-tuned before they get tabled in the August House.

He further said apart from that, they also wanted through the workshop to let various stakeholders know what the bill and regulations are all about before tabling them in Parliament.

“We want all stakeholders to be aware of what is contained in the bill and the regulations so that they do not get surprised once they have been enacted into law and are being enforced,” said Nkhoma.

He added that CFTC believes that with the consultations, stakeholders will make proposals to the provisions and own the provisions in the two pieces of legislation.

Present during the consultations were officials from the private sector and regulators.

It is reported that after the validations, the bill will be taken for vetting after which it is expected to be tabled in parliament.