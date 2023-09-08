Locals in the districts of Chikwawa, Nsanje, Neno and Mwanza are being trained in bamboo planting management with the aim of protecting the Shire River.

The training under financial support from Shire Valley Transformation Programme II is being done with an aim of raising awareness and participation in bamboo-related activities, fostering a sense of owner’s and responsibility among locals.

Deputy Director of Forestry Titus Zulu said bamboo acts as a natural barrier, safeguarding the Shire catchment and its delicate ecosystem from erosion and other forms of environmental degradation.

“Promoting the cultivation and proper management of bamboo, the Shire Valley Transmission Programme II seeks to address multiple challenges,” said Zulu.

He added that planting bamboos will sustain the Shire River which is also a source of water for the communities along its banks.

The training is being done under the expertise of Deputy Director of Forestry Titus Zulu, Henry Utila and Senior Forestry Officer Robert Mzumara.