Zomba Forest Lodge Managing Director, Thom lnch, says tourists prefer the Lodge because it is located deep in the mountain forest where nature is uninterrupted.

Inch said this at Gymkhana Club in Zomba where Minister of Tourism Vera Kamtukule presided over 2023 National Forest Launch under the theme; Tiyambe ndife a Malawi, Ipatse Moto.

Inch pledged that Zomba Forest Lodge will continue preserving the environment to make it the favourite destination for tourists.

He therefore called on Malawians to also tour all tourists destinations in Zomba including the Zomba Forest Lodge which he said offers best eco-tourism services.

“Zomba Forest Lodge mobilises communities around Zomba mountain to plant trees every year in a bid to cover bare land on the mountain and sorrounding areas ,” lnch added.

He said Zomba Forest Lodge will continue to be the best tourists destination on top of being a leader in conserving the environment to regain total forest cover and maintain the eco system on the mountain.

In her remarks, the Minister of Tourism Hon Vera Kamtukule appealed to all players in the tourism sector to play active role in attracting both local and foreign tourist.