TNM Super League title contenders, Chitipa United Football Club, are now on top of the standings after getting two late goals in their 2-0 win over Bangwe All Stars away at Mpira Stadium in the commercial city of Blantyre on Wednesday afternoon.

Goals from Lorenzo Ghedo and Godfrey Kwiyokwa were enough to send the northern region soccer giants to the summit of the standings with 39 points as they have remained with nine matches to wrap up the season.

Ghedo scored with 10 minutes left on the clock before Kwiyoka added another goal in the 93rd minute to stop Bangwe from entering into the top five.

In a post-match interview, Chitipa United gaffer Macdonald Mtetemera, said they played according to their plan. However, he was quick to say that he is not carried away by being on position one.

“Let me thank my boys for playing according to our plan, They’ve played better and I am happy that we have collected the maximum points,” he said.

Presently, Bangwe is on position seven with 28 points and its head coach Abel Mkandawire said Chitipa was lucky because of the wonderful saves that its goalie made as he denied the hosts from getting goals on several attempts.

“It wasn’t our day, but let me say that Chitipa United goalie was better today, he has rescued them,” he said.

Elsewhere, a brace from Stain Malata in the first half was enough for Salima based soldiers, Mafco to beat Civil Service United 2-0 at Chitowe Stadium in Dwangwa, Nkhotakota district.

The victory has given the soldiers a sigh of relief as they have jumped from the relegation zone as they currently sit fifth from the bottom with 24 points same as Civil who are sixth from bottom due to better goal difference.