President Lazarus Chakwera has asked fresh graduates at Mzuzu University (Mzuni) to think beyond and grow their ideas.

Chakwera was speaking during the Mzuzu University Silver Jubilee Celebrations and the 25th Congregation of Mzuzu University in Mzuzu.

“As graduates you need to grow your ideas and become more resilient as those who graduated before you only paved a way for you to achieve greater things,” he said.

He added that his government allocated closed to half a billion Kwacha to the construction of the Mzuzu University Auditorium and Library as part of his administration’s goal in ensuring that universities in the country meet international standards.

“I want to assure you that my administration is doing all it can to increase the availability of academic resources. However, the future cannot be realized with government effort alone. We need partnership from all sectors,” said Chakwera.

He then asked the private sector to support public institutions and consider their support as investment not charity.

Speaking at the same event, vice Chancellor for Mzuzu University, Professor Wales Singini said the 25 years of providing tertiary education, outreach and quality research have been possible because of dedicated individuals who gave their time and resources to shape great minds like those who graduated today.