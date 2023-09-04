Flames head coach Patrick Mabedi has named a 27-man final squad for the final game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Guinea at Bingu on Saturday.

The interim coach has dropped Moroka Swallows forward Gabadinho Mhango and Tishreen SC striker Khuda Myaba, but he has included five new faces to his team namely Tatenda M’balaka, Adiel Kaduya, Yamikani Mologeni, Chikondi Kamanga and Wisdom Mpinganjira.

He has also dropped goalkeeper Innocent Nyasulu by recalling FCB Nyasa Big Bullets shot-stopper Clever Mkungula, who was not part of the Cosafa Cup squad in South Africa.

The Flames are already out of the contention for a place in the Afcon final but they will be looking forward to a win in order to complete the fruitless campaign with a win in readiness for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in November this year.

The following is the full squad:

Goalkeepers:

Brighton Munthali (Black Leopards), Clever Mkungula (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets), Austin Chirambo (FCB Nyasa Reserves)

Defenders:

Stanley Sanudi, Lawrence Chaziya (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers), Mark Lameck (Blue Eagles FC) Nickson Mwase, Tatenda M’balaka (Silver Strikers), Blessings Mpokera (FCB Nyasa Bullets) Yamikani Mologeni (Bangwe All Stars) Daniel Chimbalanga (MAFCO), Chembezi Denis (Unattached )

Midfielders:

Robert Gomez Saizi (Bangwe All Stars), Lanjesi Nkhoma, Frank Willard, Peter Banda (FCB Nyasa Bullets), Lloyd Aaron (Civil Service United), Chikondi Kamanga (Silver Strikers) Wongani Lungu (Ekwendeni Hammers) Chrispine Mapemba (FCB Nyasa Reserves), Wisdom Mpinganjira, Francisco Madinga (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers).

Strikers:

Christopher Kumwembe (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers) Adiel Kaduya ( Silver Strikers) Chawanangwa Kaonga (Zanaco) Richard Mbulu (Costa Dol Sol)