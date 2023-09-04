Malawi Parliament says it is proposing that any girl who has reached puberty should access family planning services without parental consent.

Chairperson of the social and community affairs committee of parliament, Savel Kafwafwa, made the remarks today in Lilongwe where the committee was meeting the European Parliamentary Forum on Sexual and Reproductive Rights (EPF).

“As long as a female child has reached puberty, parental consent for her to access family planning methods should not be there,” he indicated.

He added that currently Malawian laws allow children to access family planning services only with the consent of their parents, which he described as dangerous.

“Some parents do not want their children to hear anything about family planning but, once a girl has started menstruation they are at risk of being impregnated so it is better for them to access family planning services,” he said.

Family Planning Association of Malawi (FPAM) in conjunction with the European Parliamentary Forum on Sexual and Reproductive Rights has organized a study tour for members of the EPF to Malawi from today 4 September to 8 September 2023.

The visiting parliamentarians are currently meeting members of Malawi Parliament from the health committee, women caucus, the social and community affairs committee and the population management and sustainable development caucus.