National Water Resources Authority (NWRA) says 75 percent of boreholes in Malawi are contaminated and the water is not fit for consumption because individuals or institutions drill boreholes without following NRWA’s procedures.

Public Relations Officer for NWRA Masozi Kasambala said this in Chiradzulu.

“It’s unfortunate that some individuals and institutions are cutting corners by drilling boreholes anyhow without following procedures.”

According to Kasambala, 75 percent of water boreholes in the country are biologically contaminated and unfit for human consumption.

‘Therefore, we must make sure that all due processes are followed, ” Kasambala added.

Commenting on the matter, Chiradzulu District authorities promised to work together with National Water Resources Authority in ensuring that all due processes are followed when an individual or institution wants to drill borehole(s).

National Water Resources Authority was established in 2013 and its mandate is to liaise with relevant stakeholders for better regulation and management of water resources including issuing licenses to borehole drillers or constructors just to mention a few.