President Lazarus Chakwera will commission Nkhata Bay Town Water Supply System and Linga Irrigation Scheme in Nkhata Bay on Thursday and Friday respectively.

District Commissioner (DC) for Nkhata Bay, Rodgers Newa said on Monday that all is set for the president’s visit in the district for the two assignments.

“The Nkhata Bay Town Water Supply System and Sanitation will increase access to potable water and improve health and sanitation of about 140, 572 people within Nkhata Bay Town and surrounding areas.

“This is in line with enabler number 5 of the Malawi 2063 which envisions a healthy population by ensuring provision of clean water as well as sanitation and hygiene services at the household and community level,” he said.

Newa added that the 1,000 hectare Linga Irrigation Scheme would scale up production of maize, rice and horticultural products among others while at the same time creating job opportunities too.

“This is in line with President’s agenda of improving food security and creating wealth and jobs through agriculture mechanization and industrialization,” the DC viewed.

Nkhata Bay Town Water Supply System and Sanitation project was implemented by Northern Region Water Board (NRWB) with funding from Africa Development Bank (AfDB) and government while Linga Irrigation scheme was implemented with support from AfDB, European Investment Bank and government.

Reported by Chisomo Kambandanga