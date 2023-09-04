A bus collided with a Toyota Passo on Friday morning at Bawi along the M1 road in Ntcheu, killing a 42-year-old woman, a 15-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy.

Ntcheu Police spokesperson, Rabecca Ndiwate has identified the woman as Linnet Mzande, the girl as Sara Chifuniro and the boy as Success Chifuniro.

The victims were passengers of the saloon vehicle, a Toyota Passo.

According to Ndiwate, the two vehicles were travelling from the direction of Balaka heading to Ntcheu.

Upon arrival at Bawi, the driver of the bus, which had 56 people on board, started overtaking.

“In the process, the bus collided with the Toyota Passo which was being driven by Bonwell Nampinga and was heading the same direction but was turning right,” Ndiwate said.

The three Toyota Passo passengers were pronounced dead upon arrival at Balaka District Hospital after sustaining severe head injuries.

The driver of the Toyota Passo, Nampinga and another passenger of the Passo, sustained various degrees of injuries.