Zambian trending artist Yo Maps is expected to perform at Comesa Hall in Blantyre at an event dubbed Yo Maps Live in Concert on 24 September, 2023.

In a press statement, organisers of the concert, Sound Addicts, said the show will offer a showcase of musical talent that will leave a mark in the minds of many and Zambian star, Yo Maps, is ready to light up the night with his captivating tunes.

The Zambian artist who is trending right now in the country with songs like Kondwa, Try again and Samson will be joined by two talented Malawians musicians, Afro-pop artist Kell Kay and Amapiano Star Zeze Kingston.

“The concert is one that music lovers don’t want to miss. We want to invite you into a world where melodies will take centre stage. The event promises an exceptional lineup that promises a music journey like no other,” said the organisers.

According to Sound Addicts, advanced tickets for the show will go at K20 000 while at the door it will be K25 000.

Yo maps is one of the Zambian trending artist in Southern Africa right now and he has hottest songs like Aweah, Blessings follow me, Mr Romantic, Fatima, Location, Try again and Kondwa which is the most loved song currently.

The Zambian star was in the country last month where he performed at the Ku Mingoli Bash which happened at Grand Business Park in Lilongwe.