In a bid to enhance customer experience in accessing financial services, Old Mutual Malawi Limited, has launched digital platforms, which include a USSD code and WhatsApp Chatbot.

According to Old Mutual Operations Executive Khumbo Phiri, the launching of the two digital platforms signifies the company’s commitment to digital transformation and enhancing customer engagement.

Phiri said by dialing the USSD code *329# and contacting +265(0)881907931 via WhatsApp customers will be able to apply for products of their choice and get in touch with the company for any queries.

He added that with the USSD code, customers can apply for various offerings directly from their mobile devices, eradicating the need for in-person visits to Old Mutual offices.

“The platforms will redefine how customers interact with the company, eliminate barriers and simplify financial transactions. These platforms will allow our customers to easily control their insurance and investment information, through their mobile phones with access to TNM or Airtel network coverage while the WhatsApp chatbot can be accessed anywhere in the world using the internet.

“The WhatsApp Chatbot provides a virtual assistant experience. This responsive Chatbot allows customers to interact with Old Mutual Malawi in real-time, addressing queries, offering assistance, and furnishing information about the company’s services,” said Phiri.

Old Mutual (Malawi) Limited offers services via a focused range of products, including Life Assurance, Asset Management, Unit Trusts, Property Management, Pension Services, and Funeral Services. Old Mutual has conducted business in Malawi since 1954.