South African legendary Gospel artist Dr. Rebecca Malope has arrived in the country ahead of the Blessings Concert Show which will take place tomorrow at Bingu International Conference Centre.

Speaking today at Kamuzu International Airport after her arrival, Malope said she is very happy to perform in Malawi and she urged her fans to come in large numbers tomorrow at BICC to enjoy her performance.

Yesterday, two international artists, Ugandan Gospel Artist Colifixe and Zambia’s Abel Chungu arrived in the country through KIA and they will also perform tomorrow at the Blessings Concert.

Speaking to Malawi24 Wendy Harawa who is one of the organisers of the event, said everything is set for the show and people should expect one of the best performances at the show.

Some of the Malawian artists who will perform at the show are Kondwani Chirwa and the Great Angels Choir.