The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) says it will continue investigations into allegations that K2.5 billion for Mombera University construction was abused.

ACB Director General Martha Chizuma has confirmed this in a letter to the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC).

In 2020, HRDC complained that K2.5 billion was spent in 2019/2020 on Mombera University but at the construction site of the university there was very little that was done.

According to Chizuma, the bureau has received an investigative audit report from the office of the Auditor General and has completed an analysis of the findings and recommendations.

Based on the analysis, the bureau has decided to go ahead with the investigation into issues surrounding Mombera University.

However, the bureau has said it will not investigate allegations that K1 billion was mismanaged in the refurbishment of a library at Mzuzu University.

Construction works at the site of Mombera University started during the Democratic Party administration under Peter Mutharika.