A newly released track by Yonzo Music featuring Wikise titled ‘Anzao A Bae’, has positively been welcomed by fans on social media platforms.

The two artists released the amapiano masterpiece, Anzao a bae on Tuesday evening, August 22, 2023 which has been encompassed by a captivating video.

In the song, Yonzo and Wikise highlights how friends make best descriptions of the friend’s lover though some descriptions may be negative.

“Anzao a Bee akati akupope x4 Avekele/alamwathu ndi inuyo, Ndinu nokha inuyo,” goes the chorus of the song.

In an interview with this publication, Wikise who was born Frank Chawinga said the song is an expression of commitment on uplifting upcoming artist.

While calling for Yonzo Music’s support, the ‘Male’ hitmaker said the upcoming artist has so much talent which he said music lovers must pay serious attention to.

“Yonzo music has come to stay, he has got talent which need to be recognized and supported. So, I would want to encourage music fans here in Malawi to support him as well,” said Wikise.

Meanwhile, reels of the song have flooded social media platforms especially tiktok and Facebook where some users, mostly women seems to have fallen in love with the 3 minutes and 32 seconds tune.

“This is a hit and on point, koma honestly anzao a bea ambiri kumwamba sakalowa, they seem to be good before you, koma muli mabodza anyoo, but big up, this is nice piece,” commented one Facebook user.