A court in Rumphi has sentenced a 26-year-old fresh graduate from Mzuzu University to 10 and a half years in prison for raping a 15-year-old girl.

The convict has been identified as Francis Kagoma.

The first Grade Resident Magistrate Court sitting in Rumphi sentenced the man yesterday.

The court heard that Kagoma defiled the girl in June 2023 at Kazuni in Mzimba district.

Passing sentence, first Grade magistrate Cuthbert Phiri told the convict that he expected Kagoma to be amongst those in the forefront in protecting a girl child hence the punishment which will serve as a lesson to other would be offenders.

The convict comes from Chendausiku, under Traditional Authority Nsamala in Balaka district.