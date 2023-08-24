A 44-year-old hospital worker has been arrested in Dowa for stealing baby weighing scales at Dowa District Hospital.

Dowa District Police Publicist, Alice Sitima said the suspect who works as a ground labourers was arrested on 18, August, this year.

“On the material day, the suspect knocked off from duty but before going home, he went to see his friend who works in maintenance department at the same facility.

“He did not find his friend in that office. Scott later stole two baby weighing scales that are used for weighing newly born babies and one sterilizing pot,” explains Sitima.

While he was still at the hospital, a security guard stopped and searched him and he was found with the mentioned items; leading to his arrest after the matter was reported to police.

The suspect will soon appear in court to answer the charge of theft levelled against him.

Mathews Scott hails from Kaukhande Village, Traditional Authority Msakambewa in Dowa district.