Ethiopia and Egypt are among six countries which have been accepted into the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) bloc.

The announcement was made Thursday at Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa by the host, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Egypt and Ethiopia were accepted alongside United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Iran and Argentina.

Speaking during the announcement, Ramaphosa said the aim of the grouping is to promote economic growth and sustainable development for countries in the Global South.

The six countries will officially become members on January 1, 2024.

President Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi is attending the meeting on invitation from President Ramaphosa.

The Malawi leader is expected to hold bilateral talks with Chinese President, Xi Jinping.

Reported by Manasse Nyirenda in Johannesburg, South Africa