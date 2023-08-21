Malawi’s electricity generator, Electricity Generation Company (Egenco), has warned Malawians to brace for reduced electricity power supply this coming weekend.

This is according to Egenco press statement released on Monday 21 August, 2023 which says the power generator will be carrying out major maintenance works at Tedzani Power Station.

Egenco says maintenance works which will be carried from Saturday 26th to Monday 28th August, 2023, will involve installation of new fine screens and retrieving of a trashrake bucket at the power station’s intake.

The company reports that two Tedzani fine screens were dislodged from the intake structure during Cyclone Freddy and the trashrake bucket got stuck underwater at the bottom of the intake, during trash raking operations in February this year.

To install new replacement fine screens and retrieve the trashrake bucket, Egenco says the works require that the station’s reservoir be drained to allow for a safe working environment for Engineers and Divers hence exempting the station from power generation during the stated period.

“Electricity Generation Company (Malawi) Limited (Egenco) wishes to notify all stakeholders and the public that it will carry out major maintenance works at Tedzani Power Station from Saturday 26th to Monday 28th August 2023.

“It is important to carry out these works to ensure that intake screens are in perfect working condition before onset of the rainy season.

“The intake screens are a critical component of the intake infrastructure that prevent trash and debris from entering water tunnels and consequently damaging turbine underwater parts,” reads the statement in a part.

Egenco further announced that there will be reduced power generation at both Nkula and Kapichira power stations due to low water flow in the Shire River at Kamuzu Barrage in Liwonde to further facilitate safe work environment at Tedzani.

The power producer further pointed out that these works could not be carried out earlier because of unavailability of Kapichira Power Station and persistent high water flows in Shire River.

Many areas in Malawi have been experiencing 24 hours of electricity a day since April this year when Kapichira Power Station was restored.