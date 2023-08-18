Police in Zomba have arrested 9 people suspected to have committed various offences within the district.

Deputy Public Relations Officer for Zomba Police Station Sergeant Aaron Chilala has confirmed.

Sergeant Chilala has told Malawi24 that the suspects were arrested as the Criminal Investigations Department was conducting an intelligent driven operation dubbed ‘Usalama’ on August 16, 2023 within the district

He further said that out of the nine, four have been arrested at Dzaone Market as they were selling medical drugs and equipment without a license.

They have been identified as Richard Jazwell, 32, Goerge Mvula, 23, Mphatso Masautso, 33, and Galasiyanl Waliya, 32, all from Traditional Authority Chikowi in Zomba District.

They were all found with assorted drugs such as Bactrim, Amoxyclin, Panado, Flagil, Magnesium, Viagra, Indocid, Aspirin and Sarbutamol among others.

Five others have been arrested for charges ranging from illegal possession of petroleum products, theft and receiving stolen property.

All the suspects are expected to appear before court soon to answer charges levelled against them.