Three members of the same family are receiving treatment at Dowa district hospital where they were referred to from Mponela rural hospital after their house caught fire because of petrol which was being kept in their house.

The incident occurred at Mpapa village in the area of traditional authority Mponela on 15 August, 2023 at around 20:00 hours.

Public Relations Officer for Mponela Police Station sergeant Macpatson Msadala has confirmed and identified the victims as Mazuzo Chimutu the husband, his wife Chinsinsi Mathias and a three year old boy identified as Collings.

Msadala said that on the said date and time, the wife (Chinsinsi) was busy doing some household chores in the house using charcoal burner.

“In the process , the house caught fire due to fuel which was in the same house.

“All the three were severely burnt and well wishers took them to Mponela rural hospital where they were referred to Dowa district hospital, ” said Msadala.

Meanwhile, Mponela Police Station is advising all people to avoid keeping any fuel in their house without licence in order to avoid such accidents.

The family hails from Mpapa village in the area of traditional authority Mponela in Dowa.