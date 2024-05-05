Centre for Social Accountability and Transparency ( CSAT) head of programs and policy, Albert Lulaka, says local Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) can easily track down the progress of developmental projects if they are well-trained in project monitoring.

Speaking on Friday during training of Mzimba-based members of CSO, Lulaka said as an organization, they offered the training after observing that there’s a knowledge gap and tactics among some CSOs in monitoring various projects.

“We have noted, as CSAT that in all the projects at the district level, there’s a lack of coordination among the CSOs in joint monitoring of district development projects, including CDF, DDF, and Gesd.

“Therefore, we have a project called “Strengthening Local Accountability in Malawi and it is our mark that after training, members of the civil society organizations in Mzimba will be able to train communities together with VDC and ADCs. If members can understand the guidelines for various developments, we may not have standing projects. “ he said,

He further trashed claims that were made by some of the members of parliament that such training was targeting them, saying it is not fair that some of the MPs can be referring to NGOs as witch hunters.

Chairperson Christopher Melele says such training is very viable, especially for organizations that operate in the villages.

“As Mzimba CSOs, we are privileged with this kind of training, and we are geared to work jointly and make sure that any money that comes to the district is used for its intended purposes. Let me recommend CSAT for drilling our members, and this kind of training is very important because it will encourage the citizens to hold duty baras accountable”. Says Melele.

One of the participants, Nancy Gomola, from the Fwasani Organization based in Manyamula in the district, says the knowledge she has acquired will help her bring about changes in the area of their operations.

“The training will help me to lead the community, understand and take part in development, and sometimes track how the funds are spent. Says Gomola.

Strengthening local accountability in Malawi is a project that receives funding from National Empowerment for Democracy (NED) through IRI, which is working with CSAT.

The Centre for Social Accountability and Transparency (Csat-Malawi) aims to promote good governance and collaboration to enhance accountability and transparency in service delivery by duty-bearers (public officers).

Among other key responsibilities, CSAT builds the capacity of local communities such as the Area Development Committees (ADCs), Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), and Village Development Committees (VDCs) to track development activities, thereby advocating for transparency and accountability.