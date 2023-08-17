The First Grade Magistrate’s Court sitting in Chiradzulu has sentenced an 18-year-old boy to 7 years imprisonment with hard labour for defilement of a 14-year-old girl.

According to Chiradzulu police public relations officer Constable Cosmas Kagulo, the convict has been identified as Nyozani Kandaya.

Kagulo said the court through state prosecutor Inspector Spenard Chankoma heard that during the night of June 10, 2023, the gurl and her friends went to a birthday party in the district.

While at the party, the convict approached them and they went to a nearby unfinished house where they had sexual intercourse.

After having sexual intercourse with her, the convict took the girl to a graveyard for the same act and went further to two more places for a similar act.

Parents of the girl heard about the issue, they looked for their daughter during the whole night but could not find her.

In the morning, they reported the matter to Nguludi Police Unit where investigations were instituted that led to the arrest of the boy on charges of defilement.

Appearing before court, Kandaya pleaded not guilty and this led the state to parade its witness who testified beyond reasonable doubt.

In mitigation, the boy prayed for leniency, saying he is a first offender, but state prosecutor Inspector Chankoma asked for a stiffer punishment to the convict.

Passing his sentence, First Grade Magistrate Smart Maruwasa slapped the convict with 7 years imprisonment with hard as a deterrent to other would-be offenders.

Kandaya hails from Ntonya Village in the area of Traditional Authority Likoswe in Chiradzulu district.