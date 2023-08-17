A 27-year-old man identified as Jonathan Mzumara has hanged himself after killing his 21-year-old wife and two-year-old son at Kambwe trading centre in Karonga.

The deceased have been identified as Jonathan Mzumara aged 27, Mervis Kumwenda aged 21 and Ian Mzumara aged 2.

Karonga Police Station Publicist Sergeant George Mulewa says that bodies of the three were discovered by community members who were passing.

The community members had noticed flies flocking to the house and they decided to check.

According to Sergeant Mulewa, the body of Mzumara was found hanging from the roof at the sitting room.

The bodies of his wife and son were lying on the floor in a pool of blood.

Information gathered by Police show that the couple had been having disagreements since 2019 and mediations were not bearing fruits.

Postmortem conducted at the district hospital has revealed that Jonathan Mzumara died due to suffocation while the wife and son died due loss of blood following the chopping off of the throats.