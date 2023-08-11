The High Court has stopped the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) from summoning the party’s Vice President for the South Kondwani Nankhumwa to a disciplinary hearing.

Nankhumwa through lawyers applied for the injunction after he was summoned to appear before a DPP disciplinary committee.

Nankhumwa’s lawyer Wapona Kita said the party’s disciplinary committee comprises seven members while the party’s constitution provides that the committee should have five members.

The DPP added the two members during its recent National Governing Council (NGC) meeting in Mangochi.

Granting the injunction, High Court Judge Howard Pemba said Nankhumwa will not appear before the disciplinary hearing until the matter is concluded in court.

The DPP accuses Nankhumwa of undermining the authority of party president Peter Mutharika by holding whistlestop tours in Blantyre between July 15 and 25 2023, without seeking approval.

While informing Nankhumwa about the hearing, the committee warned he could be expelled from the party if he failed to show.

Nankhumwa is one of DPP officials interested in contesting for position of DPP president at the party’s convention. Mutharika recently said he is considering calls for him to remain DPP president and contest in the 2025 presidential elections.