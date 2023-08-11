Three Super League clubs have been fined MK1 million each by the Football Association of Malawi for using unqualified coaches during their games.

The clubs, namely Extreme FC, Bangwe All Stars and Karonga United, have been using interim coaches who have no CAF B coaching licenses as part of Club Licensing requirements.

Bangwe All Stars recently hired Joseph Kamwendo to take over from Mabvuto Lungu, who was demoted to the Reserve side following the team’s poor performance in the league.

Kamwendo was in charge when the team lost 5-4 on penalties to Mafco FC in the last eight of the FDH Bank Cup and in the TNM Super League, in which they beat Mighty Tigers FC 1-0.

Karonga United had Luke Bruno Milanzi, who took over from Kondwa Ikwangwa, who was relieved of his duties following the team’s struggle to get results in the top flight league.

Milanzi has been in charge of the team since the 2-1 defeat in the hands of Kamuzu Barracks in the FDH Bank Cup.

The Mchinji based side, currently in the relegation zone, has been using Elvis Kafoteka as the caretaker coach.

The three teams have since been warned to refrain from using the unqualified coaches in their next assignments.

Extreme FC will travel to Blantyre to face FCB Nyasa Big Bullets whilst Bangwe All Stars will travel to Lilongwe to face Blue Eagles FC.