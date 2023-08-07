A 38-year-old at Mpalale Community Day Secondary School in Dedza district has been sentenced to 21 years in jail for raping and impregnating a 15-year-old girl.

Dedza police publicist Beatrice Jefita has identified the convict as Alinafe Mkondakutuma.

She said the child was about to quit school but Mkondakutuma and his family took her in so that she could continue with school.

While the child was living with his family, Mkondakutuma raped her several times between 2020 and 2021. He impregnated her on three occasions and forced her to abort on all occasions.

The matter was later reported to Dedza Police Station leading to Mkondakutuma’s arrest.

Appearing in court, he pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement prompting state prosecutor Patrick Chipote to parade four witnesses.

In mitigation, Mkondakutuma pleaded with the court to be lenient with him, saying he was a first offender and that he would lose his job as a teacher.

Principal Magistrate Clemence Chamwenda in Dedza went ahead to convict and sentence Mkondakutuma to 21 years to deter would be offenders.

Mkondakutuma hails from Chimombo Village in the area of Traditional Authority