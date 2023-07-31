

A man identified as Buti Kangachepe was on Sunday found dead after he hanged himself to the roof of his house at Kasonjera, in the district.

Public Relations Officer for Dowa Police Station Sergeant Alice Sitima said that Kangachepe owed a MK30,000 loan to a village bank.

She added that Kangachepe was approached by the village bank members to pay back the loan, but to no avail.

“It is on July 29, 2023, when village bank members approached him, and he promised to pay back the said amount of money on the following day of 30th July, 2023,” she explained.

However, Kangachepe failed to honour the promise and was later found hanging from the roof.

The matter was reported to Police who rushed to the scene accompanied by medical personnel from Mvera mission hospital.

Postmortem conducted established that he died due to suffocation secondary to strangulation.

Kangachepe hailed from Kasonjera village, Traditional Authority Chiwere, Dowa district.

Meanwhile, Police in the district are advising people to refrain from taking their own lives but rather to seek counseling from relevant authorities to avoid similar deaths.